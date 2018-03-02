Opelika police searching for grocery store robbery suspect

On Feb. 28, the Opelika Police Department received a call of a first-degree robbery at a grocery store.

The person reporting the robbery said that the suspect entered the Miscelania Guate Mex on West End Ct., produced a firearm and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black cap, black shirt, black jeans and a black bandana covering the lower part of his face.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or may have any information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.