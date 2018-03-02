HAPPENING NOW: Prescribed burn at Fort Benning - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(Source: Fort Benning Public Affairs Office) (Source: Fort Benning Public Affairs Office)
FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) -

Fort Benning is currently holding a prescribed burn.

The Natural Resources Management Branch is conducting the burn within the A-10 Training Area.

Every effort is being made to control the smoke, but as weather conditions may change, the smoke's intensity and direction may also change.

Anyone seeing a large amount of smoke in the area should not be concerned.

For more information about the prescribed burning program, click here.

