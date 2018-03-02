Columbus police looking for owners of recovered property

The Columbus Police Department has released photos of several phones and car keys that have been recovered in the hopes of finding their owners.

The items are believed to have been stolen in several car break-ins.

To claim a phone, you must have the passcode to access the phone.

The keys must unlock the vehicle you have in your possession.

You can message the CPD Financial Crimes Unit on Facebook or call Det. Truitt at (706) 225-4344.

