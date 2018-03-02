Columbus murder suspect in custody following police chase in Harris County

A Columbus murder suspect has been taken into custody following a police chase Friday afternoon.

The chase began around 1:30 p.m. at mile marker 32 on Interstate 185. Georgia State Patrol started pursuit of a silver sedan that was speeding. Harris County Sheriff's deputies were called to join the pursuit which continued to the southbound exit ramp onto the Mulberry Grove exit.

The suspect crashed the car into trees and fled the area on foot. Deputies along with the aid of k-9 force chased the subject to Hart Street. After capturing the male suspect 10 minutes later, officials discovered the car he was driving was stolen at gunpoint from Columbus, SC. Ecstasy pills were also found in the car.

The suspect's name has not been released as of yet.

He will be taken to the Harris County Jail and extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.

