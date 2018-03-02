Auburn/Opelika Marriott at Grand National hosting job fair

The Auburn/Opelika Marriott at Grand National golf course is looking to fill more positions as the busy golfing season approaches.

The hotel is nearly doubling the number of rooms and is becoming a Marriott property, adding 65 jobs that need to be filled.

"We are looking to hire 65 people driven to deliver exceptional guest service," said Kevin Cross, general manager. "As the area's only Four Diamond hotel, we offer exceptional hospitality to all of our guests and are looking for great new people to help continue this tradition. From seasonal jobs to full-time positions, we have a broad variety of positions available. While having some hospitality experience would be great, we are really looking for people with great attitudes and a strong work ethic."

The Marriott at Grand National has 39 full-time positions, nine part-time positions, six on-call positions and eleven seasonal positions available.

The new guest rooms are scheduled to be completed in May and the new spa in September.

The job fair will be held Thursday, Mar. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the hotel’s ballroom.

Prospective employees must complete an online application here prior to attending and should bring two forms of identification.

