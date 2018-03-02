Grass fire blocks northbound I-185 on-ramp on Buena Vista Rd.

A grass fire has occurred on the northbound I-185 on-ramp on Buena Vista Rd.

The Columbus Fire Department has responded and has the on-ramp currently blocked.

Traffic is backed up westbound on Buena Vista Rd. for about two miles.

Drivers should avoid the area unless necessary.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as new details become available.

