East Alabama Medical Center enforces new procedures to improve patient experience

East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) has enforced two initiatives to improve its patients’ experience.

Effective March 1, EAMC and EAMC-Lanier in Valley observes a designated quiet time each afternoon and implement a color-coded uniform dress code designed to bring uniformity to employees who routinely enter patient rooms.

The designated quiet time is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day including weekends to allow patients extra time to rest. Evidence has shown that additional rest time speeds recovery. Quiet time will be implemented on inpatient units, but not in outpatient areas or the Emergency Department.

The assigned time consists of the dimming of lights on each unit, limited staff noise, reduced frequency rounds, and a minimal number of overhead pages.

The updated uniform dress code began March 1 and be fully implemented by July 1.

The dress code requires employees who are routinely seen by patients and family members to wear color-coordinated uniforms. The uniforms will make it easier to identify what type of service an employee provides upon entering a patient room or treatment area.

A chart will be placed in each patient’s room that shows the complete list of uniform colors and job roles.

