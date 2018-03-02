Target stores host Dr. Seuss birthday celebration

Select Target stores will celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday Saturday, March 3.

A Dr. Seuss read-along will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature story time with a big book version of “Green Eggs and Ham,” and freebies for guests to take home.

Freebies include activity books, posters, and stickers.

Target stores in Columbus and Opelika are participating in the event.

Columbus- 1591 Bradley Park Dr. Columbus, GA 31904

Opelika- 2640 Enterprise Dr. Opelika, AL 36801

