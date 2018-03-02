Covenant Woods residents send condolences to Rev. Billy Graham's family

A group of residents from the Covenant Woods retirement community in Columbus visited Striffler-Hamby Mortuary to sign the Billy Graham condolence book Friday morning.

The book will be sent to Graham’s family with well wishes from the Columbus area Wednesday, March 7.

After signing the book, the group watched a film remembering all that Graham did in his life.

The condolence book will be open to the public to sign until next week.

