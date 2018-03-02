Columbus Public Library celebrates National Read Across America Day

The Columbus Public Library celebrated National Read Across America Day Friday evening.

The celebration serves as motivation for children in every community to celebrate reading and the birthday of children’s author, Dr. Seuss.

Schools, organizations, and libraries throughout the Chattahoochee Valley participated in the event. Organizers say they love hosting these types of events for local children. Read Across America Day has been observed for eight years.

Those in attendance enjoyed reading, singing songs, making crafts, and eating birthday cake.

The library partners with Project Launch, Literacy Alliance, and New Horizons for the celebration.

