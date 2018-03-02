UPDATE: High-speed Harris Co. chase, Columbus murder suspect identified

The Muscogee County Sheriff's office has released the identity of this afternoon's high-speed police chase and Columbus murder suspect.

The jail identifies the suspect as 23 year old Jamar Pipkins.

Georgia State Patrol says Pipkins is wanted for murder in Columbus.

Pipkins was taken into custody via Harris County Sheriff's deputies this afternoon following a high-speed police chase.

