St. Francis hosts 'Go Blue' colon cancer awareness event

St. Francis Hospital employees gathered in the shape of a large blue ribbon during an event Friday in support of colon cancer awareness.

Go Blue Day was held at the hospital to raise awareness of colon cancer and the importance of screening.

Doctors recommend everyone get a colon screening at age 50.

“Early detection is key as soon as you are detected you can get treatment and the survival rate is much greater,” says Tara Paul from St. Francis.

For those wanting to be screened, call St. Francis’ physician referral line at 706-320-2766.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.