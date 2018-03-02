GA Rep. visits Wesley Heights Elementary for Read Across America - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA Rep. visits Wesley Heights Elementary for Read Across America Day

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Georgia House Representative Calvin Smyre visited Wesley Heights Elementary School in Columbus to help celebrate Read Across America.

Read Across America events are held on March 2 each year to honor the late children’s author, Dr. Seuss.

Smyre visited Ms. Bulambo’s second-grade class to enjoy a classic Dr. Seuss book.

News Leader 9’s Mallory Schnell also stopped by Wesley Heights to help the school celebrate its annual STEAM Career Day.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support

    Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:45 PM EST2018-03-02 23:45:25 GMT
    Rick Ross (Source: WMC Action News 5)Rick Ross (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ. 

    More >>

    Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ. 

    More >>

  • Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:03 PM EST2018-03-03 00:03:51 GMT
    His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly