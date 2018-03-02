GA Rep. visits Wesley Heights Elementary for Read Across America Day

Georgia House Representative Calvin Smyre visited Wesley Heights Elementary School in Columbus to help celebrate Read Across America.

Read Across America events are held on March 2 each year to honor the late children’s author, Dr. Seuss.

Smyre visited Ms. Bulambo’s second-grade class to enjoy a classic Dr. Seuss book.

News Leader 9’s Mallory Schnell also stopped by Wesley Heights to help the school celebrate its annual STEAM Career Day.

