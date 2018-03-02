Children's book author celebrates Read Across America Day in Col - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Children's book author celebrates Read Across America Day in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A children’s book author visited two schools in Columbus to celebrate Read Across America Day.

Friday marked Derrick Barnes’ first trip to Columbus. The trip was special because he got the chance to read his book to children at both schools.

Barnes’ stopped by Midland Academy and Emmanuel Prep. He read to the students his book titled, “Crown.”

Barnes says he wants to inspire children to read and says reading is good, especially when you’re young.

“Reading is so important because it allows you to travel without going anywhere. It allows you to understand people that may not live where you live. It allows you to broaden your vocabulary and allows you to speak,” says Barnes.

Barnes states he wants to come back to Columbus at some point. He notes the highlight of his trip was seeing the kids waiting for him on the schools’ steps when he arrived. 

 

