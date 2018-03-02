Auburn University online fundraising event funds several projects

Auburn University’s annual online fundraising event was a major success this year.

Tiger Giving Day funded 31 projects and more than 3,400 Auburn University alumni and friends attended the event Friday.

Of the 32 projects that were funded, 23 were fully funded by as much as 310 percent. The remaining projects all achieved at least 50 percent of the goal.

Tiger Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising event.

