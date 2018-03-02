Auburn University online fundraising event funds several projects

A Columbus murder suspect has been taken into custody following a police chase Friday afternoon.More >>
A group of residents from the Covenant Woods retirement community in Columbus visited Striffler-Hamby to sign the Billy Graham condolence book Friday morning.More >>
A multi-car accident happened at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Brennan Road Friday night.More >>
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra was celebrated at the Toast of the Town event Friday.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's office has released the identity of this afternoon's high-speed police chase and Columbus murder suspect. The jail identifies the suspect as Jim. R. Pipkins. Georgia State Patrol says Pipkins is wanted for murder in Columbus. Pipkins was taken into custody via Harris County Sheriff's deputies this afternoon following a high-speed police chase.
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Police have arrested James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.More >>
