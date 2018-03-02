Police clear the scene of multi-car accident at St. Mary's Rd., - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Police clear the scene of multi-car accident at St. Mary's Rd., Brennan Rd. intersection

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Rico Mitchell) (Source: Rico Mitchell)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A multi-car accident happened at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Brennan Road Friday night.

Police are clearing the scene.

No injuries have been reported. Stay with News Leader 9 for any updates. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly