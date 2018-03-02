Columbus police respond to shooting at Liberty Garden Apartments - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police respond to shooting at Liberty Garden Apartments

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Source: AP Graphics Source: AP Graphics
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A shooting at Liberty Garden Apartments in Columbus has left at least one person injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. 

The shooter is still at large and is reportedly firing shots in the area.

Police are currently investigating.

