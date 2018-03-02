UPDATE: Suspect identified, arrested in Liberty Garden Apartment - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Suspect identified, arrested in Liberty Garden Apartments shooting

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Muscogee County Jail) (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A shooting at Liberty Garden Apartments in Columbus has left at least one person injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. 

According to police reports, the suspect, 63-year-old David Davis, has been arrested.

There is no word on the condition of the victims.

Police are currently investigating.

