UPDATE: Suspect identified, arrested in Liberty Garden Apartments shooting

A shooting at Liberty Garden Apartments in Columbus has left at least one person injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

According to police reports, the suspect, 63-year-old David Davis, has been arrested.

There is no word on the condition of the victims.

Police are currently investigating.

Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.