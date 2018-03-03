Columbus Symphony Orchestra hosts 9th annual Toast of the Town fundraiser

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra was celebrated at the 9th annual Toast of the Town event Friday.

The annual event serves as the biggest fundraiser for Synovus in partnership with Aflac for the orchestra. The event was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

"It's right here in Columbus, Georgia and this event helps us promote our educational programs. We reach hundreds and hundreds of children in Muscogee County and Harris County every year and we're just so grateful to the community for continuing to support us," says Theresa Garcia Robertson, board chair for Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

During the night, paintings were auctioned off to help the orchestra continue its outreach and education programs.

