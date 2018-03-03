Police respond to reported shooting on 5th Avenue in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Police respond to reported shooting on 5th Avenue in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: AP Graphics Source: AP Graphics
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus Police responded to a reported shooting on 5th Avenue. 

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. 

Injuries have not been confirmed.  This is a developing story, stay with News Leader 9 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly