Columbus officer saves woman from abusive relationship

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
A Columbus officer has reminded us that good still exists in the world.

Officer Robert Grant responded to a case where a woman was admitted to the ER at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus for bumps and bruises on her body.

With some more investigation, Officer Grant determined that the woman was trapped in an abusive relationship. She was imprisoned to one part of her own home, could not call her family, had what she could eat and drink rationed, and could not go outside.

Thanks to Officer Grant and Andi Fowler, an RN who assisted in language translation, the woman is now living in a women’s home getting the help she needs.

Officer Grant has been honored by Piedmont Columbus Regional as their March #FirstFridayHero.

