Davis Broadcasting hosts 5th annual women's empowerment walk

Women laced up their best tennis shoes while Davis Broadcasting encouraged women to be their best selves just by walking.

Women of all ages gathered for a little fitness, fun and socializing inside Peachtree Mall.

The 5th annual walk kicks off a week-long celebration of women's empowerment—encouraging the ladies in our community to be their best selves.

“This is a walk where it’s not about any particular cause, the cause is you," said Geniece Granville, Vice President of Davis Broadcasting. "So, I think it impacts the community because it says that every person no matter your age, no matter your athleticism.”

With a little motivation from trainers, they stretched, danced, and walked around the mall several times.

All this exercise is leading up to Davis Broadcasting's annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon which is the next celebration on their calendar for March, which is also Women's History Month.

“You know, we run tidbits of commercials all throughout the month to talk to you about the impact of women, the society and on this city," said Granville. "This is the start of that month it’s the beginning of March, people come out and be empowered psychically and then next week we hope that you come out to be inspired.”

Granville also said this year’s women’s empowerment theme is “Back to Business, Reclaiming your Life."

That could mean spending more time with family or to improve your health, simply doing the things any woman has always wanted to do.

After a lap or two around the mall and free Macy’s giveaways, these women certainly seemed like they had a lot of fun.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.