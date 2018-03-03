Auburn University Honors College faces backlash after White Student Union event

Auburn University’s Honors College is facing backlash after inviting the president of the Auburn White Student Union to speak before a film screening event.

The White Student University president is an Auburn student who typically operates under the moniker “Wyatt Mann” who refuses to release his identity by not showing his face or not appearing in public.

The Honors College was hosting a screening of a documentary discussing white nationalism and white supremacy.

The event was intended to foster a discussion about the origins of white supremacist and nationalist ideology, it was not, however, received as well as anticipated.

A letter, signed by more than sixty faculty, staff and students, was sent to the university president and provost stating that the college’s actions were akin to “sponsoring a hate group.”

Auburn University has now released an official statement on the matter. It reads:

Auburn University is committed to creating an inclusive campus environment where all students are welcome and encouraged to engage and thrive. We promote academic freedom and the open exchange of ideas as essential elements of a vibrant university. As a research institution, robust exchanges within the marketplace of ideas should be fueled by critical thinking and tempered with respect for the individual and for diverse views. Often at Auburn, our values of free speech and the divisiveness of dissenting perspectives are in conflict. The result of this conflict can sometimes create an unwelcoming environment for members of the Auburn Family. This week, members of our campus community voiced their concerns following an academic event sponsored by the Honors College. The content of that event left some with concerns over its impact on our campus. We do not support the beliefs expressed by members of the White Student Union, a group that is not affiliated with the university, nor do we support our campus becoming a platform for the advancement of them. Auburn University will continue to rise to the challenge of learning and demonstrating the merits of productive civil discourse. As a campus community that values both free speech and human dignity, it is our responsibility to approach intellectual exchanges of opposing viewpoints in ways that reflect our support for a diverse learning environment and the educational benefits such an environment affords every student. Constructive approaches to intellectually diverse exchanges have been modeled on our campus throughout this academic year. We remain committed to creating a campus environment where diverse viewpoints and civil discourse can coexist. As part of this commitment, we are investing in developmental opportunities that will better equip our campus to more skillfully engage and facilitate these important conversations in a constructive manner befitting a great, public, land grant institution. In the coming days, members of the university’s administration will be meeting with student groups on campus to listen and continue fostering this important dialogue.

The Honors College has previously held introductions documentary screenings with a former meth user and Auburn’s Spectrum LGBT+ group about addiction to hard drugs and transgenderism, respectively. Future events include a screening of a documentary surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.