Columbus church provides free health screenings

A Columbus church is holding its annual community outreach program.

Iglesia De Dios Nuevo Pacto holds the event twice a year.

They gather at local community centers, along with local agencies to serve the community.

Those who attended got free health screenings along with food and clothing.

Hundreds of families attended today’s program.

“For us, it is just one person at a time,” said Juan Carlos Diaz, pastor of Iglesia De Dios Nuevo Pacto. “If we can change one person’s life or we can just make their day with our love, then it is worth it.”

Some of the participating agencies today included the Alzheimer’s Association, Girl Scouts, and Valley Healthcare System.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.