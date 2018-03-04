Compound Columbus hosts a national poetry event - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Compound Columbus hosts a national poetry event

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

People all across the country came to Columbus for the 7th annual Compound Columbus Poetry Event. Organizers say it was created to bring people around the world together to express passion for art and poetry.

”We bring the best poets from around the country here to this event," says Compound Columbus Owner Lamont Shuford. "We pride ourselves on having the best.”

One artist says he traveled from South Texas to make it to the event and says that this event is legendary for making a name for poets and musicians across the country.

“I’ve seen people come from as far as California, like Natasha Jones. I’ve seen people from North Carolina. People are from all over the place,” says featured artist Cardiar Geezus.

Many of those in attendance and performers say that it is great to call Columbus the home of the Compound Columbus event and hope to return in the near future.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-03-04 05:26:36 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:39 AM EST2018-03-04 06:39:15 GMT

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    More >>

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    More >>

  • Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>

  • Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-03-03 12:56:49 GMT
    His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly