Compound Columbus hosts a national poetry event

People all across the country came to Columbus for the 7th annual Compound Columbus Poetry Event. Organizers say it was created to bring people around the world together to express passion for art and poetry.

”We bring the best poets from around the country here to this event," says Compound Columbus Owner Lamont Shuford. "We pride ourselves on having the best.”

One artist says he traveled from South Texas to make it to the event and says that this event is legendary for making a name for poets and musicians across the country.

“I’ve seen people come from as far as California, like Natasha Jones. I’ve seen people from North Carolina. People are from all over the place,” says featured artist Cardiar Geezus.

Many of those in attendance and performers say that it is great to call Columbus the home of the Compound Columbus event and hope to return in the near future.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.