Columbus Museum holds Oscar’s tour exhibition

While everyone will have their eyes fixed on the TV screen, The Columbus Museum has its own Oscar’s exhibition filled with history with interactive displays.

The exhibits showcase films shot in Columbus, Phenix City and the Fort Benning areas.

“Tank,” “Kiss of the Tarantula” and “The Fighting Temptations” were all filmed in the Chattahoochee Valley and are featured in the Columbus Museum’s exhibits.

Museum organizers say it is all about exploring the glitz and glamour of Hollywood while celebrating the local community.

“There is a lot of information about the different movies and the movie stars,” says Abbie Edens, Director of Education for the Columbus Museum. “And, of course, there are several Oscar winners who are featured here in this exhibit like Gary Cooper with ‘High Noon.’ We have Joan Crawford in here and Joan Fontaine.”

Several curious museum-goers got to visit the exhibition for free. The public had to register for attendance.

