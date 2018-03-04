100-year-old celebrates birthday by golfing - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

100-year-old celebrates birthday by golfing

By Jose Zozaya, Anchor/Reporter
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A milestone celebration for one lifelong golfer got him back on the green one more time the day after he turned 100 years old.

The golf course at the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika has been a familiar sight for Arthur Cooper since 1980.

“It’s real good. I haven’t been back in 10 years,” said Cooper.

Today’s tee-off caps a weekend-long celebration for Mr. Cooper and his family and it all goes back to one specific conversation he had with his loved ones.

“We were talking about playing golf, and I said, ‘You know, I believe I’ll play one more round after I’m 100,” said Cooper.

Mr. Cooper may now be the oldest living club member at Saugahatchee, where he has been a member since the 1940s.

“He’s a kind man,” said Erin Jaskot, Cooper’s granddaughter. “He treats everyone with respect and he’s an inspiration for our family.”

When the moment of truth came, Mr. Cooper made his shot.

The perfect moment was captured by family and friends who shared some life lessons they learned from him.

“Appreciating what’s around you, loving your family and continuing to learn every day,” said Jaskot.

Mr. Cooper’s best advice for improving your swing, “Play a lot of golf.”

Mr. Cooper says that he will come up with something good for his 101st birthday when that date arrives.

