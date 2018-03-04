Local organization helps veterans and their spouses having a har - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Local organization helps veterans and their spouses having a hard time financially

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Wounded Warrior project is offering couponing advice for veterans and their spouses having a hard time to financially support themselves.

“Their biggest thing right now is to make sure they have support groups in the community. You want your local groups to get together and support one another,” says Wounded Warrior member Keshela Williams.

According to the local director for the organization, they take requests from members to provide any kind of assistance needed. Organizers say they want to make a difference in the community.

"We have a lot of veterans in this area, they need help. The spouses coping with those veterans need help. That's what Wounded Warriors is about. They help whatever is necessary," says Local Director Sharron Cook.

They are also holding events in the near future to help with marriages, children’s programs and family relations.

“We tried to pull our resources. We had members with the Vet Center and American Leisure to showcase resources for the services available in the Columbus area,” explained Cook.

For more information on the Wounded Warrior Project click here.

