New candidate for Russell County Probate Judge announced

A new candidate for the Russell County Probate Judge election is putting his name on the ballot.

Kelvin B. Smith says he is a Russell County native and serves the community through his fraternity organization.

He announced his candidacy Sunday in an exclusive interview with News Leader 9.

He says that he wants to be the next Russell County Probate Judge so he can better serve the people.

The current Judge of Probate is Alford M. Harden, Jr.

If elected, Smith would handle things primarily such as estates and wills.

Smith says that people are talking about the issues in the community, but are not doing anything to implement change.

“It’s time for us to get in the game, step up. Not just talk the game, but actually be about the action and play the game. I want to be of the people, for the people and by the people, and the only way I can do that is by the people, so I'm asking for your votes.”

The primary election is June 5, 2018, with the Primary Election Runoff being July 17th, if necessary.

The general election is scheduled for November 6th.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.