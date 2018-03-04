New candidate for Russell County Probate Judge announced - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

New candidate for Russell County Probate Judge announced

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

A new candidate for the Russell County Probate Judge election is putting his name on the ballot.

Kelvin B. Smith says he is a Russell County native and serves the community through his fraternity organization.

He announced his candidacy Sunday in an exclusive interview with News Leader 9.

He says that he wants to be the next Russell County Probate Judge so he can better serve the people.

The current Judge of Probate is Alford M. Harden, Jr.

If elected, Smith would handle things primarily such as estates and wills.

Smith says that people are talking about the issues in the community, but are not doing anything to implement change.

“It’s time for us to get in the game, step up. Not just talk the game, but actually be about the action and play the game. I want to be of the people, for the people and by the people, and the only way I can do that is by the people, so I'm asking for your votes.”

The primary election is June 5, 2018, with the Primary Election Runoff being July 17th, if necessary.

The general election is scheduled for November 6th.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Caught on camera: Man slashes woman's neck at laundromat

    Caught on camera: Man slashes woman's neck at laundromat

    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:31 PM EST2018-03-05 01:31:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-03-05 01:40:25 GMT
    (Source: Pico-Union Laundromat)(Source: Pico-Union Laundromat)

    Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.

    More >>

    Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.

    More >>

  • Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House

    Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-04 17:52:05 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-03-05 03:53:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Law enforcement officers photograph the area in front of the White House in Washington, which is close to pedestrian traffic, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White ...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Law enforcement officers photograph the area in front of the White House in Washington, which is close to pedestrian traffic, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White ...
    Authorities have identified the man who shot himself to death in front of the White House on Saturday _ 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama.More >>
    Authorities have identified the man who shot himself to death in front of the White House on Saturday _ 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama.More >>

  • Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly