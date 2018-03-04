Former Central player throws no-hitter

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Sunday was a career day for one former Central Red Devil.

Gage Dollar of Alabama State pitched a no-hitter for the Hornets today.

He went 7 innings in a shortened game with six strikeouts and only two walks.

Dollar even said his stuff was average.

He said he was focused on throwing strikes and the no-hitter came.

Alabama State won the game 12-0.

