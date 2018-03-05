Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus performs at the Columbus Rivercenter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus is in Columbus tonight, offering you a free concert.

The concert band and chorus are the oldest and largest of the U.S. Army Field Band's performing groups.



They often represent the army at formal ceremonies, like the president's inauguration.

Showtime begins at 7:30 p.m. EST Monday night at the River Center.



The event is free but you must get a ticket from the door to attend.

