Auburn playground to honor Sadie Andrews

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A playground in Auburn will soon honor a three-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident outside an ice cream shop last year.

Sadie Grace Andrews died last October after she drowned in a grease trap outside the Bruster's Ice Cream store on University Drive in Auburn.

Now, a group of people in the community are putting together a memorial at the playground inside her grove hill neighborhood.

The Associated Press reports that a pavilion is in the works now. Other attractions in honor of Sadie are expected to follow.

Organizers are using money donated by the community to create the memorial.

