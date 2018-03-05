GUEST SEGMENT: All-male panel to talk men's empowerment

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – We often talk about ways to empower women in the community, but what about the men?

Lauren Chambers from Amerigroup and Brandon Williams from the Boys and Girl’s Club stopped by the studio Monday morning to give more information about the Men’s Empowerment Forum.

The forum will be held Tuesday, March 6th from 5:45- 7:00 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at 320 Cusseta Rd. in Columbus. The event is free.

