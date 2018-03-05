GA Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams to visit Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Democrat looking to become Georgia's first-ever female governor is in Columbus Monday.

Stacey Abrams will be meeting with local grassroots activists at the Mildred Terry Public Library at 1 p.m.



The former House minority leader's campaign says she'll be talking about the vision she has for Georgia if elected.

The primary election in Georgia is May 22.

