GA Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Democrat looking to become Georgia's first-ever female governor visited Columbus Monday.

Stacey Abrams met with local grassroots activists at the Mildred Terry Public Library at 1 p.m. Guests were given the opportunity voice their concerns during an open roundtable.

“I’m running for governor of Georgia because a lot of families are doing well, but too many Georgians are being unseen and unheard. They are fighting for survival. I want us to be a state that fights for success,” says Abrams.

The former House minority leader's campaign says she'll be talking about the vision she has for Georgia if elected.

The primary election in Georgia is May 22.

