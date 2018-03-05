Muscogee County Marshal's Office hosts 'Refuse to be a Victim' seminar

Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death at Green Acres cemetery.More >>
Columbus Police responded to a reported shooting on 5th Avenue.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Hilton Avenue and Carson Drive.More >>
A Columbus man, who was formerly homeless, shares his moving story about building a promising future with Pratt & Whitney.More >>
City leaders, elected officials and private citizens recognized three women for their military service and contributions to the Chattahoochee Valley community.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San...More >>
