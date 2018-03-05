Muscogee County Marshal's Office hosts 'Refuse to be a Victim' seminar

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Marshal's Office wants to help you not become a victim when it comes to crime.

A "Refuse to be a Victim" seminar will be held at the Marshal's Office, at the Government Center on 10th Street.



Neighborhood watch groups, church groups, and others are welcome.



Space is limited to 20 people, aged 12-years-old and older.



It will last from 5:00- 9:00 p.m. EST and it's free.

