Opelika man arrested for robbing; demanding prescription medicat - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Opelika man arrested for robbing; demanding prescription medication at CVS

(Source: OPD) (Source: OPD)

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – An Opelika man was arrested following an armed robbery at CVS.

The robbery occurred on March 4 around 4:22 p.m. at the CVS located at 19997 Pepperell Parkway.

According to a report, 32-year-old Marcus Hilton allegedly entered the pharmacy, stated he had a firearm and demanded prescription medication

Hilton was charged with robbery in the first-degree.

No one was injured during this robbery. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

