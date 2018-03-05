Opelika man arrested for robbing; demanding prescription medication at CVS

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – An Opelika man was arrested following an armed robbery at CVS.

The robbery occurred on March 4 around 4:22 p.m. at the CVS located at 19997 Pepperell Parkway.

According to a report, 32-year-old Marcus Hilton allegedly entered the pharmacy, stated he had a firearm and demanded prescription medication

Hilton was charged with robbery in the first-degree.

No one was injured during this robbery.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.