Columbus police looking for owners of stolen property

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has located several missing items and some of it could belong to you.

The property was recovered after what police believe was taken during several car break-ins.

To collect your property, you must be able to provide the passcode to access the phone and the keys will need to unlock the vehicle you have in your possession.

For more information or to pick up any items, call 706-225-4344.

