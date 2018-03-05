LaGrange Police Dept. invites public to active shooter training

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange Police Department is hosting a free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training.

The training will help in the event of an active shooter threat where the situation becomes a life or death situation.

Training will take place on Thursday, March 29th from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at the LaGrange Police Department Training Center at 376 Aerotron Pkwy.

The event is free and open to the public.

