TCSO welcomes its newest canine member

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member of the office – a Chocolate Lab.

Stella, 2, and her handler, Deputy Adam Richardson recently completed five weeks of training certifying them as an Explosive Detection K-9 Team.

The duo will not only serve the citizens of Troup County but will also be called upon to assist other ED teams should the need arise around the state.

Congratulations to Deputy Richardson and Stella!

