Military women honored for courage receive Rosa Parks award in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - City leaders, elected officials and private citizens recognized three women for their military service and contributions to the Chattahoochee Valley community.

When these three retired officers found out they each would receive the Rosa Parks Woman of Courage Award, presented by Sisters Inc., they said they might have been at a loss for words.

Master Sgt. Pat Liddell, Capt. Cynthia Maisano Griffin, and Maj. Eileen Albritton were the 2018 honorees at the 11th Annual Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast.

The event was organized by Sisters Inc., a foundation spearheaded by a chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

In keeping with the legacy of the famous Civil Rights icon, each year the foundation has honored local women for their contributions to local government, medicine, business and more.

Throughout the past several months, many friends and loved ones approached the foundation, wanting to nominate Liddell, Maisano Griffin, and Albritton for their valor in serving our country through several tours of duty and their community service.

Before stepping into the main ballroom, we asked each award winner why they felt the call to serve their community.

"I love people and I really love my veterans and their families," Liddell said. "Folks ask me why do I do what I do... I do it because the Lord blessed me."

"There are moments in the military," Maisano Griffin said, "that just makes you proud to be a soldier and serve your country."

"It's good for the community to recognize not only Rosa Parks and women," Albritton said, "but also just to recognize many opportunities to be a servant and to serve others."

The ceremony's organizers said there's a coincidence that they recognize these women in March since it is Women's History Month.

