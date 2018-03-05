Georgia chef,11, competes on MasterChef Jr.

(WTVM) – 11-year-old Quani Fields, of Lawrenceville, GA, is one of 24 finalists competing in Season Six of MasterChef Jr.
I got my apron on the season premier of @MasterChefJrFOX last night! #Top24 #juniorchefquani #MasterChefJrPremiere #triplethreat pic.twitter.com/xAfi6dltTf— Chef Quani (@JuniorChefQuani) March 3, 2018
The talented chef runs his own bakery, Quani’s Baked Goods, and says his favorite dish to prepare is homemade fettuccine with meat sauce.
You can watch Quani compete on MasterChef Jr. on WXTX Fox 54 each Friday from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT
More about the show:
Twenty-four young chef-testants – 12 girls and 12 boys – have earned their aprons on MasterChef Jr. and will move forward in the competition. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Joe Bastianich chose the Top 24 from among 40 talented junior home cooks, and one of these kids will be named America’s next MasterChef Jr., taking home the MasterChef Jr. trophy and a $100,000 grand prize.
