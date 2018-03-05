CPD investigating a suspicious death at a Columbus cemetery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death at Green Acres Cemetery.

Michelle Chambers, 34, was found dead Sunday morning at the cemetery located at 1485 Schatulga Road.

Chambers’ body has been sent to a crime lab for an autopsy.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

