SLIDESHOW: Several arrested on separate drug-related incidents in Columbus

From left to right starting at the top: Benjamin Blattenberger, Hayley Pritchett-Hodges, Kendra Thomas, Donald Wells, Shamaka Curtis, Terrence Hayes (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made several arrests on separate drug-related incidents.

On March 3, 25-year-old Benjamin Blattenberger and 20-year-old Kaley Pritchett-Hodges were charged with the following offenses following a traffic stop on Veterans Parkway and 9th Street:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Drug-related objects

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Drugs to be kept in original container

Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt of a crime

Possession of Alprazolam (similar to Xanax) with the intent to distribute

On Sunday, March 4, police conducted a traffic stop on Armour Road and Manchester Expressway that led to the arrests of Terrence Hayes, 33, Kendra Thomas, 28, and 36-year-old Shameka Curtis. They were charged with the following offenses:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt of a crime

Open container

Possession of ecstasy/marijuana with intent to distribute

Driving while license is suspended

Drug-related objects

Possession of marijuana

Columbus police arrested another person on drug-related charges on Sunday, March 4 on Warm Springs Road in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel. An investigation on a Mercedez Benz vehicle led to the arrest of 32-year-old Donald Wells. He was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug-related items narcotic equipment

No proof of insurance

