Columbus police searching for missing man

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Bennie Goodwin, 41, was last seen Feb. 14 in the area of 12 Street. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and a gray cap.

Goodwin is 5'8" and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds. he has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information on Goodwin's whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

