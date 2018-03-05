Goodwill offering hospitality training program - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Goodwill offering hospitality training program

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Goodwill is offering a hospitality training and certification program in Columbus.

The four-week program provides an introduction to hospitality, positive worth ethic, and professionalism. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

Goodwill also provides training in the following:

  • Guest services/concierge services
  • Front desk representative operations
  • Guestroom attendant tasks
  • Laundry attendant tasks
  • Restaurant server
  • Food & beverages
  • Banquet setup/banquet server

The classes will take place at the Goodwill Education and Training Center located at 2601 Cross County Dr. Bldg. E.

Classes will run on a rotating schedule after enough applicants have enrolled. Applicants must have reliable transportation.

For more information about Goodwill and its hospitality training program, click here.

