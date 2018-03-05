Annual Empty Bowl brunch to benefit Feeding the Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The annual Empty Bowl Brunch event is coming up on Sunday, March 11.
“Empty Bowls” is an international, grassroots effort to raise funds and awareness in the fight against hunger.
This event benefits the Valley Food Bank’s Kids Café Program.
This program provides 6,225 hot, nutritional meals and snacks every weekday to low-income children at more than 12 locations in Columbus and Phenix City.
In addition to providing hot meals to children, the Kids Café program also offers a safe haven, where under the supervision of trustworthy staff, a child can get involved in educational, recreational and social activities.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old. And 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Kids Café
Ticket holders will be able to choose a hand-made or decorated bowl to keep from among hundreds of uniquely made pieces and enjoy all-you-can-eat “homemade” style soups, bread, desserts, and drinks.
The event will take place at the Northside Recreation Center located at 2010 American Way and it will start at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
You can purchase tickets in advance at Britt David Cultural Arts Studio located at 2700 W. Britt David Road.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
An Auburn man has been arrested on a criminal mischief warrant.More >>
An Auburn man has been arrested on a criminal mischief warrant.More >>
A Columbus murder suspect has been extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.More >>
A Columbus murder suspect has been extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.More >>
"911 what is your emergency..... I need an ambulance to Ski Lodge Apartments on 280, 300 building... somebody has been shot."More >>
"911 what is your emergency..... I need an ambulance to Ski Lodge Apartments on 280, 300 building... somebody has been shot."More >>
Auburn University is hosting an emergency preparedness and active shooter response training.More >>
Auburn University is hosting an emergency preparedness and active shooter response training.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
A Georgia-based pet food company has recalled one of its products after salmonella from it possibly killed a kitten.More >>
A Georgia-based pet food company has recalled one of its products after salmonella from it possibly killed a kitten.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
Arcadia police and OSHA investigators are investigating the death of a forklift operation after he who was crushed in an accident Sunday.More >>
Arcadia police and OSHA investigators are investigating the death of a forklift operation after he who was crushed in an accident Sunday.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
The 37-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl is now locked up at the Charleston County Detention Center.More >>
The 37-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl is now locked up at the Charleston County Detention Center.More >>
Birmingham police say there is no threat to the public after a report of a suspicious package in the 3900 block of Colonnade Parkway.More >>
Birmingham police say there is no threat to the public after a report of a suspicious package in the 3900 block of Colonnade Parkway.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>