SEGMENT: Annual Empty Bowl brunch to benefit Feeding the Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The annual Empty Bowl Brunch event is coming up on Sunday, March 11.

“Empty Bowls” is an international, grassroots effort to raise funds and awareness in the fight against hunger.

This event benefits the Valley Food Bank’s Kids Café Program.

This program provides 6,225 hot, nutritional meals and snacks every weekday to low-income children at more than 12 locations in Columbus and Phenix City.  

In addition to providing hot meals to children, the Kids Café program also offers a safe haven, where under the supervision of trustworthy staff, a child can get involved in educational, recreational and social activities.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old. And 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Kids Café

Ticket holders will be able to choose a hand-made or decorated bowl to keep from among hundreds of uniquely made pieces and enjoy all-you-can-eat “homemade” style soups, bread, desserts, and drinks.

The event will take place at the Northside Recreation Center located at 2010 American Way and it will start at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can purchase tickets in advance at Britt David Cultural Arts Studio located at 2700 W. Britt David Road.

