Opelika suspect wanted for theft, forgery

A suspect in Opelika is wanted for theft and forgery.

The Opelika Police Department is investigating criminal possession of a forged instrument and a theft that happened Jan. 28 at Walmart on Pepperell Parkway.

The suspect is described as a male between 50 and 60 years old. He is approximately 5’10” and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, white Cabela’ s hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The suspect was seen leaving the areas in a red Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding the case, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. To report anonymously, call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

