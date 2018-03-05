AU hosts active shooter response training - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

AU hosts active shooter response training

(Source: Auburn University) (Source: Auburn University)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University is hosting an emergency preparedness and active shooter response training.

The training will be hosted by Auburn University’s Campus Safety and Security on Tuesday, March 6 at 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. CST.

The event will be located at 543 W Magnolia Avenue.

For more details and to register for the training click here.

